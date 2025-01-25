MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 138 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Revvity were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVTY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revvity by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,685,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,108,000 after purchasing an additional 690,534 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,550,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Revvity by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,335,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,332,000 after buying an additional 108,401 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Revvity by 14.6% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 725,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,736,000 after buying an additional 92,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 1,715.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RVTY shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Revvity from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $641,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,550.12. This represents a 21.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.03. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.32 and a 1-year high of $129.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.98.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Revvity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

