Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 162.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE VALE opened at $8.99 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Vale had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

