Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,414,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,897,000 after purchasing an additional 244,445 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.2% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,209,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,252,000 after buying an additional 111,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,820,000 after acquiring an additional 66,223 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,166,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 806,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,909 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR stock opened at $138.96 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.09 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.79 and its 200-day moving average is $123.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $518.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.25 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 47.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $442,842.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,550.91. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $553,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,525.92. The trade was a 58.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,864 shares of company stock worth $2,977,033 over the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CFR

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.