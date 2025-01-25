MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,902,215.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 310,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,128,300. The trade was a 32.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. CICC Research assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.89. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.