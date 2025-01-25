Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in SEA by 213.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in SEA by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.21.

SE stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.44 and a 200-day moving average of $93.77. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $119.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

