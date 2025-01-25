Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 207,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

