UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 87 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $185.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.46 and its 200 day moving average is $165.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $192.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insider Activity

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.