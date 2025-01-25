HB Wealth Management LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,653.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 271,479 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.01. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $89.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.2619 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

