Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $211,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chart Industries by 504.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,896,000 after buying an additional 386,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Chart Industries by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,072 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $218.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.22. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.75.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

