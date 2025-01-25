UMB Bank n.a. Has $68,000 Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Dynatrace by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Dynatrace by 48.6% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 53.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $55.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.16, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $61.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

