Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts MongoDB FY2025 Earnings

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MongoDB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDB. Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MongoDB from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on MongoDB from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $261.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.57 and a beta of 1.25. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in MongoDB by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 178.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,455.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,002.56. The trade was a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,156 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

