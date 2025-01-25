FY2025 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Increased by Analyst

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.46. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $424.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNX. Mizuho decreased their price target on CNX Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens increased their price target on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.75.

Read Our Latest Report on CNX

CNX Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNX opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 135.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 77.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 62.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CNX Resources

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,075,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $33,421,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,925,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,928,250. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.