Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $204,000 Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $87.81 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.76.
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
