Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Septerna FY2025 Earnings

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Septerna in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer anticipates that the company will earn ($2.58) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Septerna’s current full-year earnings is ($7.11) per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SEPN. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SEPN stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.33. Septerna has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $28.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures V. L.P. Third acquired 370,500 shares of Septerna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,669,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,215,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,880,638. This trade represents a 6.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Septerna

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Septerna stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

About Septerna

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

