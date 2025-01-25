Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on STX FY2025 Earnings

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seagate Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse forecasts that the data storage provider will earn $6.75 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

STX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average of $100.42. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $82.31 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $1,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,497 shares in the company, valued at $63,947,726.41. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,073 shares of company stock worth $5,106,149. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 177.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 232.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

