Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 293 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $984.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.82, for a total transaction of $2,896,866.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,085,186.32. This represents a 12.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total value of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,854,454. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,549 shares of company stock worth $18,036,455 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $940.85 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $943.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $880.78. The company has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.65%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.