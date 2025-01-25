Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TPX FY2025 Earnings

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $2.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.70. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 750.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

