Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,680 Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $57,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of HQH stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

