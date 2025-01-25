Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $411,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,000. Meridian Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $75.79 and a 12 month high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

