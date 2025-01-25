Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 216 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $273.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.43. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $234.45 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. FedEx’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.