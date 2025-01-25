Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Raymond James

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.76 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.98. The company has a market cap of $353.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22,438,500 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 564,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

