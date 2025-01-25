Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Makes New Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 33.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Ferguson by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.10.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $180.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $167.27 and a one year high of $225.63.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.