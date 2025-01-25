Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $390,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 44.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $3,007,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,211.48. This represents a 22.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total value of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,145. The trade was a 33.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,064,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PKG opened at $240.08 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $159.57 and a one year high of $250.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $252.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.67.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

