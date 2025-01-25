Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 27.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OVV. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.81.

Shares of OVV opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.47. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

