Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of FITB opened at $44.18 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,720.71. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 309,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34,203 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 460,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,776,000 after buying an additional 55,081 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 666,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 54,463 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.