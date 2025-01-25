M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $198.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.31 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.81.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (up from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.68.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total transaction of $4,473,005.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,972,576.88. This trade represents a 23.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,856.81. This represents a 13.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,994 shares of company stock valued at $13,331,878. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

