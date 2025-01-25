United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This trade represents a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,874,000 after buying an additional 78,470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after acquiring an additional 908,558 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 28.0% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 87.2% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 293.6% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 50,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 37,389 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

