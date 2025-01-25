Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $470,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 59.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE GPN opened at $108.92 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 18.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $672,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,608. This represents a 15.70 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

