Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $514,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,017,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.4% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,813.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,115.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,940.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 88.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $215,146.60. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total value of $8,308,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at $107,760,920.75. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,589 shares of company stock worth $31,258,963. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,087.77.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

