Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $505,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,740,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 221.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 64,044 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 121.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPMO stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.87 and its 200-day moving average is $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.