Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $490,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 16,085.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

