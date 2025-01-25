Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,779 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 42.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 62.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $59.88 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $60.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 134.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.50 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

