Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 911.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 45.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,413 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $146,485.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,403,882.40. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,051 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $1,515,291.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,937,625.94. This represents a 9.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,446 shares of company stock worth $2,112,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $239.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.69. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.28 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.44.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

