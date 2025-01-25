Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,577.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 435,767 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $31,712,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 169,888 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,259,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3,347.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 164,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 159,954 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $1,527,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,571.64. The trade was a 25.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $52,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,629.01. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,778,152. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.2 %

SFM stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $155.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

