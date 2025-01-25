Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 2,679 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,605,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,492 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 464.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,246,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,679,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,089,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,597,000 after buying an additional 1,894,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conifer Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,450,000 after buying an additional 1,880,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLA. Barclays downgraded Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

Stellantis Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of STLA opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67.

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

