Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 9,693 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,693 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 75,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 16.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 20.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $543,091.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,358.75. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 581,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $56,437,299.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 906,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,959,967.20. This represents a 39.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,537 shares of company stock valued at $66,575,817 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $107.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.17.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

