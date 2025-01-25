Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,098 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 402.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $400.03 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $491.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.