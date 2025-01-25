Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,045 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,544,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,664 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 634,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 124,945 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,919,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Down 0.2 %

Amcor stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

