Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 718 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 136.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 459,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,893,000 after buying an additional 265,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32,425.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 404,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,102,000 after acquiring an additional 403,701 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 332,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,469,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 29.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 253,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,847,000 after acquiring an additional 56,966 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $383.75 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $393.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.27 and a 200-day moving average of $334.62.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total value of $2,629,175.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,580,134.40. The trade was a 19.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

