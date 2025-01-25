Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 243 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Owens Corning by 38.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 85.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. The trade was a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.0 %

OC opened at $187.70 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.96.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.33. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.