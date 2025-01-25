Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,960 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 104.9% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,962,330 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

