Ballentine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 757 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $669,036,000 after purchasing an additional 44,294 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $310,763,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 894,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $190,567,000 after acquiring an additional 19,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 611,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,016,000 after purchasing an additional 185,440 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $400.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.74. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $491.30. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

