Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7,141.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 55,847 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $18,163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 972.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average is $64.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

View Our Latest Report on Hasbro

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hasbro news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.