Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 187.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,546,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,943,000 after buying an additional 1,660,300 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tenaris during the third quarter valued at about $21,454,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 21.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,503,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,381,000 after acquiring an additional 614,884 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter worth about $17,129,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,050,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 531,860 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tenaris from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Tenaris Stock Performance

NYSE:TS opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.45. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $40.72.

Tenaris Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

