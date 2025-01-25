Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,061,691 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 40.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 95.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FATE stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $151.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.02. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,325.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FATE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 397,964 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $668,579.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,884,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,645,585.36. This trade represents a 3.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

