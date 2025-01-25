Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,633,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,275,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,635,000 after purchasing an additional 276,166 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $378.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.50.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $360.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $361.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total transaction of $101,241.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,204.80. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

Free Report

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

