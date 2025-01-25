Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of EQT by 184.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 18,080.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQT. Stephens upped their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

NYSE:EQT opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

