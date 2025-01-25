Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

