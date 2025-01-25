Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,757 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $667,454.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,557.60. This trade represents a 19.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monica Barry sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $331,318.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,463.60. The trade was a 26.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,974 shares of company stock worth $6,924,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $210.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $222.70.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

WTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northcoast Research raised Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.50.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

