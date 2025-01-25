Ballentine Partners LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Raymond James by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $198,233.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,730.03. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $8,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,110 shares in the company, valued at $47,364,303. This represents a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,621 shares of company stock worth $10,729,488 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Raymond James from $169.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.09.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $172.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.67 and its 200-day moving average is $138.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $173.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

